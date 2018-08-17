Yearlong Upper Haight infrastructure project slated to break ground after Labor Day

After years of planning and a three-month delay from its initial expected groundbreaking, the Upper Haight Transit Improvement and Pedestrian Realm Project is finally set to commence the week after Labor Day.
From September 3 through about August of next year, crews will be working on a host of improvements to upper Haight Street, from Buena Vista Avenue to Stanyan Street.
The scope of the work includes sewer and electrical improvements, new traffic signals, new electric poles, and a host of improvements that fall under the Upper Haight pedestrian realm plan: bus and pedestrian bulb-outs, new plantings and street trees, and design elements.
In addition to the obvious traffic impacts of the project, SF Public Works is warning locals to keep an eye out for temporary no-parking tow zones.
"Access to driveways and sidewalks will be affected at times," a notice to residents reads, but "local access to driveways and sidewalk will be maintained at all times."
Check out our previous story on the project for details on all the planned changes, from traffic lights to bulb-outs.
