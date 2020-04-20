Crews respond to derailed train along tracks in Emeryville, officials say

EMERYVILLE, Calif. -- Shellmound Street in Emeryville is now open after the public was advised to avoid the area due to a train derailment Sunday afternoon, police say.

The Emeryville Police Department was notified about 1:40 p.m. of the derailment involving five cars off the tracks on the Union Pacific line.

Police say the train is blocking the rail crossings at 65th, 66th and 67th streets at Shellmound Streets and that Union Pacific and Alameda County Fire have been notified and are on scene.

No injuries have been reported and around 6:30 p.m. police reopened Shellmound Street.

Union Pacific will investigate the cause of the derailment and is still working to remove the reminding train cars.

The public was advised to use alternative routes at the Powell Street overpass.

"The scene is not causing any hazards and no evacuations have been recommended as the tanker cars are empty," police said in an announcement.

ABC7 News contributed to this report.
