Training exercise sparks active shooter panic, lockdown at Ohio Air Force base

BILL HUTCHINSON
A training exercise at an Air Force base in Ohio caused an emergency active shooter response Thursday, prompting a lockdown, the evacuation of a hospital and led one security force member to open fire on a locked door to get it open.

"An unknown individual called 911 believing that there was a real-world incident occurring within the base hospital," officials at the Wright Patterson Air Force Base said in a statement posted to Twitter about 3:40 p.m., roughly two hours after the base was put on high alert.

After getting the 911 call, security forces at the Dayton base quickly mobilized and ordered a shelter-in-place order as they investigated.

"As a result, security forces responded to the scene and began a systematic sweep and clearing of the entire hospital," the statement reads. "In an attempt to breach a door that was locked, a security forces member discharged his firearm to open the door and continue the sweep of the facility."

Officials issued an all-clear notice about 3:35 p.m., roughly two hours after security forces were put on high alert, writing on Twitter, "There was no real world active shooter incident on Wright-Patterson AFB and base personnel remain safe."

The first alert was issued on Twitter at 12:40 p.m.

"Our base first responders are trained to quickly assess situations and take necessary action," officials said in their statement. "They responded with the level of professionalism and urgency required."
