REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- Friday marks Transgender Day of Remembrance, which honors transgender people who lost their lives to prejudice, bigotry and hate.The day of remembrance was started by advocate Gwendolyn Ann Smith in 1999 to honor Rita Hester, a transgender woman who was killed in 1998.In honor of this day, San Mateo County officials raised a trans-pride flag Friday outside the Hall of Justice in Redwood City. They're also holding an event at 4 p.m., which you can watch live in the video player above.