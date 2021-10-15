The Bay Area Travel & Adventure Show is coming to the Santa Clara Convention Center!

Enter the sweepstakes by simply clicking on the ENTER HERE button below, for your chance to win a pair of tickets! Enter daily, now through 10/20/21.
Official Rules
You'll discover thousands of vacation options from the top destinations from around the globe who are all open for travel NOW. Plus, you'll meet with the travel experts who are on-hand to help you find, personalize and book your next trip at a price you won't find anywhere else.
You'll also meet Discovery Channel's Josh Gates, CBS News Editor Peter Greenberg, Award-Winning Actor, Director and Travel Writer Andrew McCarthy, as well as Pauline Frommer and more. Take part in workshops during dozens of travel seminars designed to help you travel better, safer and cheaper on three on-floor theaters, all included with the ticket.
Make the first stop on your next trip the Bay Area Travel & Adventure Show, October 23rd and 24th at the Santa Clara Convention Center. For more information on the event, visit www.TravelShows.com. See you there!