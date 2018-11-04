The Washington Hospital Prenatal Diagnostic Center helps women and their partners make informed decisions regarding the health of their future child through advanced services. Under the direction of maternal-fetal medicine specialist, Jacquelyn Chyu, MD, this state-of-the-art center strives to provide comprehensive counseling, screening and diagnostic testing for fetal disorders.Prenatal diagnostic appointments require a physician order and can be made by calling (510) 818-5110.Address:Prenatal Diagnostic Center1900 Mowry Ave., Suite 101Fremont, CA 94538(510) 818-5110