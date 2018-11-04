BAY AREA LIFE

A look at high tech screening at Washington Hospital's Prenatal Diagnostic Center

The Washington Hospital Prenatal Diagnostic Center in Fremont helps women and their partners make informed decisions regarding the health of their future child through advanced services.

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) --
The Washington Hospital Prenatal Diagnostic Center helps women and their partners make informed decisions regarding the health of their future child through advanced services. Under the direction of maternal-fetal medicine specialist, Jacquelyn Chyu, MD, this state-of-the-art center strives to provide comprehensive counseling, screening and diagnostic testing for fetal disorders.

Prenatal diagnostic appointments require a physician order and can be made by calling (510) 818-5110.

Address:
Prenatal Diagnostic Center
1900 Mowry Ave., Suite 101
Fremont, CA 94538
(510) 818-5110

For more information on Washington Hospital, visit this page.

For the latest segments of Bay Area LIFE, visit this page.
