TRAVEL

Ahoy! Golden Girls themed cruise to set sail in 2020

EMBED </>More Videos

Golden Girls fans are getting the chance to dive into the eighties sitcom during a five night cruise.

MIAMI, Florida --
Call your pals and your confidants to travel across the sea and back again! Golden Girls fans are getting the chance to dive into the eighties sitcom during a five night cruise.

Flip Phone Events is organizing the at-sea adventure that departs from Miami before making stops at Key West and Cozumel next February.

The sitcom, which took place in Miami, ended in 1992, but it still has a dedicated fan base that can never get enough of Dorothy (Bea Arthur), Blanche (Rue McClanahan), Rose (Betty White), and Sophia (Estelle Getty).

The trip includes a Golden Girls bar crawl, trivia games, a "One Night in St. Olaf" dance party and "The Rusty Anchor Karaoke Party," where anyone can get the chance to be Dorothy Zbornak for an evening. Tickets start around $1,000.

RELATED: New cruise ship will offer luxurious adults-only getaway
EMBED More News Videos

New cruise line will offer adults-only cruises

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traveltelevisioncruise shipbetty whitecomedyu.s. & worldbuzzworthyFlorida
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
See the most romantic hotels in the U.S.
Hawaii roundtrip prices fall as Southwest completes test flight
Enter for your chance to win 2 first class, round-trip tickets anywhere Alaska Airlines flies
Snow forces closure of I-80 near Nevada state line
More Travel
Top Stories
Suspect fatally shot by Napa Co. sheriff's deputy overnight
Oakland Diocese releases names of clergy accused of sexual abuse of minors
7-year-old girl injured by hit-and-run driver in Santa Rosa
Wind forces hot air balloon to make unexpected landing
Southbound I-5 over the Grapevine now open
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
Police seek to re-interview Jussie Smollett
Several lanes of westbound I-80 reopen in Pinole after crash
Show More
Sailor in iconic V-J Day Times Square kiss photo dies at 95
Kevin Durant steals the show in Charlotte, wins second All-Star MVP
Average tax refunds fall for second straight week
Colin Kaepernick reportedly still wants to play in the NFL
Klay Thompson 'pleads the 5th' on possible LeBron recruiting efforts
More News