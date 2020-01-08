Yosemite's famed Ahwahnee Hotel has Diamond rating downgraded by AAA

YOSEMITE VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Yosemite's Ahwahnee Hotel has lost some of its travel ratings luster. AAA has downgraded the Ahwahnee's 4-Diamonds to three in its latest hotel rankings.
The Ahwahnee had held AAA's 4-Diamond status since 1991. A 5-Diamond rating is the best.
The downgrade means The Ahwahnee is no longer listed on AAA's Diamond Awards travel website.
AAA will not reveal its criteria for Diamond ratings but it does give diamonds based on inspectors' unannounced visits.
The Ahwahnee Hotel has been one of the most luxurious properties in Yosemite Valley since it was built in 1927. However, the San Francisco Chronicle reports, guests have been reporting an increase in complaints about upkeep, food quality and staffing.
