Travel

Airbnb to recreate trip from 'Around the World in 80 Days'

SAN FRANCISCO -- Need a vacation? San Francisco-based Airbnb is offering an 80-day trip around the world -- including all travel, lodging, activities and meals -- for $5,000.

It's your chance to live the adventures of Phileas Fogg from Jules Vernes' classic "Around the World in 80 Days."

Airbnb guests will travel across 16 countries to promote a new collection of available bookings called Airbnb Adventures.

Starting June 20, guests can book the 80-day trip before it departs from London on Sept. 1.

Airbnb Adventures is offering other treks ranging from $79 to $5,000. Adventures are capped at 12 travelers or less. Other notable bookings include searching for Sasquatch in Washington and trekking through the Amazon.

Get more information here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelairbnbvacationbooksbuzzworthyu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
More TOP STORIES News