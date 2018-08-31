ALOHA FRIDAY

Aloha Friday: A cultural experience on the North Shore of O'ahu

EMBED </>More Videos

For more than 50 years, the Polynesian Cultural Center on O'ahu's North Shore been a hub of education, culture and heritage. All year long, visitors from around the world take part in authentic hands-on activities, designed to immerse them in the rich heritage of the Pacific Islands. (AP/Photo RonenZilberman)

By
HONOLULU (KGO) --
For more than 50 years, the Polynesian Cultural Center has been a hub of education, culture and heritage. All year long, visitors from around the world take part in authentic hands-on activities, designed to immerse them in the rich heritage of the Pacific Islands.

From outrigger canoeing, to coconut husking, to tree climbing and spear throwing, the experience is designed to bring a greater understanding of Hawaii's Pacific Islander ancestors, and their fascinating history, and enjoy a little Aloha!

Find out more:

Polynesian Cultural Center
www.polynesia.com
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelartcraftsu.s. & worldaloha fridaypromotionsvacationHawaii
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ALOHA FRIDAY
Aloha Friday: Learning the ancient art of lei making
Aloha Friday: An eco-adventure on O'ahu's North Shore
Experience the spirit of adventure in Hawaii
Hawaiian celebrates 10th anniversary of service between Oakland, islands
More aloha friday
TRAVEL
British Airways won't re-book SF woman stranded by hurricane
United Airlines to offer daily flights from Santa Rosa to Denver
A look at travelers' rights during Hurricane Lane
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
More Travel
Top Stories
3 students in custody, 1 hurt after police find gun on SF campus
Yes, dockless scooters are back with new regulations in SF
Source: Yankees acquire OF Andrew McCutchen in trade with Giants
Petaluma neighborhood calls cannabis grow 'new low'
9 teens, 1 adult responsible for 95 incidents in San Jose crime wave, police say
In-N-Out faces backlash after donation to California GOP
Biden reflects on losing friend McCain, son Beau to same disease
Canadian mom, child reported missing in NorCal found safe
Show More
Possible gunshots heard on video of NJ road rage incident
Judge orders NJ couple return money from GoFundMe account for homeless man
Bay Area drivers keep wasting time in traffic as commutes get worse
Pomona officers walk son of slain friend to kindergarten class in Upland
Simulated drunk driving teaches teens about danger behind the wheel
More News