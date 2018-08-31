Aloha Friday: A cultural experience on the North Shore of O'ahu

For more than 50 years, the Polynesian Cultural Center has been a hub of education, culture and heritage. All year long, visitors from around the world take part in authentic hands-on activities, designed to immerse them in the rich heritage of the Pacific Islands.From outrigger canoeing, to coconut husking, to tree climbing and spear throwing, the experience is designed to bring a greater understanding of Hawaii's Pacific Islander ancestors, and their fascinating history, and enjoy a little Aloha!Polynesian Cultural Center