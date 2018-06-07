Aloha Friday: An eco-adventure on O'ahu's North Shore

Hawaii has endless opportunities for fun in the sun, but if you're you ready to get off the beaten path, an island eco-tour might be just the thing for you.Up the coast from world famous Waikiki Beach, a different kind of Hawaiian experience awaits. North Shore EcoTours offers exclusive hiking adventures on private lands above the world's infamous big wave surfing Mecca, North Shore, O'ahu.Their guided tours of private lands introduce guests to O'ahu's unique natural environment and Hawaiian cultural views. Small, guided groups can choose from different hiking experiences based upon level of difficulty and tour content.All hiking adventures include picturesque views, rare Native Hawaiian & Polynesian plants, untouched landscapes and a true sense of O'ahu beauty.Hawaii Hiking and Off Road ExpeditionsTel: 1-877-521-HIKE