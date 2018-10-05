Aloha Friday: Discover the Ancient Art of Fish Farming

The 88-acre He'eia Fishpond was built approximately 600-800 years ago, but today it's being shared with students, volunteers and visitors from around the world.Nonprofit organization Paepae o He'eia works in partnership with landowners and local schools to preserve and maintain the ancient treasure and volunteerism is a big part of the effort.A visit to He'eia is a unique, hands-on experience, where everyone can participate.Find out more:Paepae o He'eia808-236-6178P.O. Box 6355Kaneohe, HI 96744