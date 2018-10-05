Aloha Friday: Discover the Ancient Art of Fish Farming

KANEOHE, Hawaii (KGO) --The 88-acre He'eia Fishpond was built approximately 600-800 years ago, but today it's being shared with students, volunteers and visitors from around the world.
Nonprofit organization Paepae o He'eia works in partnership with landowners and local schools to preserve and maintain the ancient treasure and volunteerism is a big part of the effort.
A visit to He'eia is a unique, hands-on experience, where everyone can participate.
Find out more:
Paepae o He'eia
808-236-6178
P.O. Box 6355
Kaneohe, HI 96744
www.paepaeoheeia.org