Aloha Friday: Discover the Ancient Art of Fish Farming

The 88-acre He'eia Fishpond was built approximately 600-800 years ago, but today, it's being shared with students, volunteers and visitors from around the world.

KANEOHE, Hawaii --
Nonprofit organization Paepae o He'eia works in partnership with landowners and local schools to preserve and maintain the ancient treasure and volunteerism is a big part of the effort.

A visit to He'eia is a unique, hands-on experience, where everyone can participate.

Paepae o He'eia

808-236-6178
P.O. Box 6355

Kaneohe, HI 96744

www.paepaeoheeia.org
