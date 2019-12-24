Travel

American Airlines offering non-binary gender options during booking process

American Airlines is the latest airline to roll out non-binary gender options for customers.

When travelers begin the booking process, instead of having to choose between male or female, customers can now choose U or X.

American Airlines told USA Today it's glad to better accommodate gender preferences of travelers and employees.

The feature is currently only available by calling the airline, but the company says their website will be updated soon.

In March, United Airlines was the first U.S. airline to introduce non-binary gender options.

Several other major U.S. airlines say they plan to follow suit.
