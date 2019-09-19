Travel

America's happiest states ranked, California makes top 5: Study

What's the emotional state of our union?

A new WalletHub study ranks the happiest states in America.

Hawaii takes the top slot, with Utah, Minnesota, California and New Jersey rounding out the top five. Illinois comes in at 24, with West Virginia ranked last. Check out our video to find out which states crack the top 10.

The key metrics in the study include depression rates, productivity levels, adequate sleep rates and financial problems.

Hawaii has the lowest rates of adult depression and New York has the fewest suicides per year. Utah has the lowest separation and divorce rate and the highest volunteer rate.

This year, the United States ranked 19th on the World Happiness Report.
