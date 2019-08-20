Travel

Ban on single-use plastic water bottles now in effect at SFO

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The ban on single-use plastic water bottles is now in effect at San Francisco International Airport.

The new rule applies to restaurants, cafes and vending machines at the airport. Anyone who wants to travel with plain water will need to buy a refillable aluminum, glass, or compostable bottle at SFO or bring their own.

The ban applies to all forms of unflavored water, still water, sparkling water and water infused with electrolytes. The ban does not apply to flavored waters, teas, juices or sodas, but that could change in the future.

SFO has approximately 100 water refill stations throughout the airport

SFO has set the goal of becoming the first airport in the world with zero waste going to landfills.

