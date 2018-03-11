BAY AREA LIFE

Bay Area LIFE: Aulani Resort in Hawaii

Plan the perfect vacation at the Aulani Resort in Hawaii! (KGO)

Celebrating the beauty, history and rich traditions of Hawaii, the Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa, is the ultimate family getaway. Positioned on the beautiful beaches of Ko Olina in O'ahu, this island resort provides an array of amenities and services including, numerous pools andwaterslides, restaurants, lounges, spas, and so much more! Experience the wonders of island culture through the resort's Hawaiian art, design, and guest activities. Enjoy the magic of Disney with fireside storytelling, movie nights, and visits from Disney Characters. Your unforgettable guest experience awaits at Disney Aulani!

Hawaiian culture is rooted in storytelling. Overlooking the beach between Waikolohe Valley pool area and AMA'AMA restaurant, guests can gather around the Mo'olelo Fire Pit and hear enchanting tales told by Uncle, a master storyteller. Uncle enthralls audience members with magical tales, Hawaiian legends, and lore alongside the glow of the fire pit. Disney heroine, Moana also tells the story of her dangerous ocean quest to save her people. Family members of all ages are welcome to enjoy.

Aulani, A Disney Resort and Spa
92-1185 Ali'inui Dr, Kapolei, HI 96707

(866) 443-4763
Click here for more information.
