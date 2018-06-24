BAY AREA LIFE

Bay Area LIFE: Discover the Capay Valley!

EMBED </>More Videos

There are many hidden gems waiting for you in the Capay Valley. You can enjoy beautiful scenery, delicious food, olive oil tasting, golfing and gaming. (KGO)

BROOKS, Calif. (KGO) --
There are many hidden gems waiting for you in the Capay Valley. You can enjoy beautiful scenery, delicious food, olive oil tasting, golfing and gaming.

Cache Creek Casino Resort:

This is your one stop source for fun, entertainment, and relaxation! Located in sunny Brooks, California, the 415,000-square foot property features thousands of slot machines, eight restaurants, numerous concerts and comedy shows, an outdoor swimming pool, a casino gift shop, and so much more! From its beginnings as a bingo hall in 1985, Cache Creek has grown exponentially now boasting over 100 table games, a 6-table Poker Room, and a 200-room luxury hotel and health spa. The Casino Resort continues to develop with a hotel expansion slated for completion in 2019.

Address:14455 CA-16, Brooks, Calif. 95606
cachecreek.com

Séka Hills Olive Mill and Tasting Room:

Overlooking the hills of Northern California's Capay Valley, Séka Hills Olive Mill and Tasting Room possesses over 14,000 acres of production, making it one of the most diverse farming operations in Yolo County. Owned and operated by the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation, this Tribe strives to honor and preserve their ancestor's legacy, as well as the fertile valley that houses their culture and tradition. Making and selling a plethora of products, including olive oil, vinegar, and wildflower honey, Séka Hills cultivates through a lens of environmental stewardship in all of its operations.

Address: 19326 Rd 78, Brooks, CA 95606
sekahills.com

Road Trip Diner:
The Road Trip Bar & Grill serves classic American food with locally sourced ingredients for a Capay, Calif. twist. With a bevy of beverages offered at the 25-foot Brazilian stone bar, an outdoor Beer & Wine Garden, a summer concert series, and weekly specials, this bar and grill makes for the perfect stop on a family road trip through Yolo County.

Address: 24989 CA-16, Capay, CA 95607
roadtripbg.com

See the latest episodes of Bay Area LIFE here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelbay area liferestaurantgamblinghotelspasocietyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Bay Area LIFE; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
BAY AREA LIFE
BAY AREA LIFE: Update your kitchen with the latest design trends
BAY AREA LIFE: Empire carpet
BAY AREA LIFE: Add curb appeal to your home
Bay Area LIFE: Up close with the lead of Les Miserables
BAY AREA LIFE: The latest in hip and knee joint replacement
More bay area life
TRAVEL
United celebrates 50th anniversary at Mineta-San Jose Airport
Why travel agents are still relevant
Look through dizzying glass-bottom bridge to the ground 500 feet below
Hearst Castle's Neptune Pool being filled again
Southwest changing service animal rules for passengers
More Travel
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Show More
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Sheriff's office accused of illegally recording attorney-client conversations
More News