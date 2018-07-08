TRAVEL

BAY AREA LIFE: Learn about the past, present and future of Santa Clara!

Over the years, the city of Santa Clara has become a hub for adventure, learning, and family entertainment. Recently, the Santa Clara CVB announced a new development plan for a brand new strip of shops and restaurants coming to the city.

Over the years, the city of Santa Clara has become a hub for adventure, learning, and family entertainment. Recently, the Santa Clara CVB announced a new development plan for a brand new strip of shops and restaurants coming to the city. Let's take a look at some of Santa Clara's amazing locations to date!

Timeline:
  • Founded by the Franciscan order in 1777, the beautiful Mission Santa Clara is 8th of 21 Spanish Missions.


  • Established in 1851, Santa Clara University offers education that combines high-tech innovation, creativity, and social entrepreneurship with Jesuit tradition. Take a stroll through a beautiful walkway surrounded by palm trees, fountains, and lush gardens at Santa Clara University's Pedestrian Mall.


  • Founded in 1965, the Triton Museum of Art offers free admission to explore numerous art exhibits, including contemporary and historical works.


  • From its opening in 1976 to the present day, California's Great America remains a beloved icon within the city of Santa Clara. The theme park is home to a number of exhilarating roller coasters, water rides, and entertaining performances. The brand new single rail steel coaster, RailBlazer, is now open!


  • In 1986, the largest enclosed mall in Santa Clara opened its doors. Today, Westfield Valley Fair offers more than 250 top brands, delicious dining options, and more!

  • Opening in 1992, the 10,000 square foot Intel Museum allows guests to gain an interactive, inside look at what it's like inside a highly automated silicon chip factory.


  • Completed in 2014, Levi's Stadium, the Home of the San Francisco 49ers, has become one of the most prominent sports and entertainment venues in the world.


For more information on Santa Clara, visit this page.

For the latest segments of Bay Area life, visit this page.
