SONORA, Calif. (KGO) --Tuolumne County is all about natural beauty and year-round activities. There are endless opportunities for hiking, biking, rafting, boating, fishing and winter sports while taking in the breathtaking scenery and fresh mountain air.
Pinecrest
Thirty miles east of Sonora on State Highway 108, Pinecrest Recreation Area is the perfect year-round vacation destination! Located at Pinecrest Lake in the Stanislaus National Forest, the Recreation Area lies in a timbered setting at an elevation of 5,600 feet and provides a plethora of camping amenities. Pinecrest offers three hundred campsites complete with tables, grills, flush toilets and potable water. In addition, the area offers "Day Use Sites," which possess a boat launch and designated swimming area. Adventure awaits with activities such as fishing, swimming, biking, skiing, a four mile hike on Pinecrest National Recreation Trail, and more outdoor excursions that the whole family will enjoy!
Click here for more information.