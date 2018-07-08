BAY AREA LIFE: Plan the perfect getaway to San Antonio!

Teeming with rich culture, history, interactive attractions, and Instagram-worthy sites, your memorable family vacation awaits in San Antonio!Visit a number of gorgeous locations including the lush Japanese Tea Gardens complete with a 60-foot waterfall, the scenic Hays St. Bridge overlooking the city, and the colorful Market Square featuring fabulous finds. Experience history and adventure as you traverse the four Spanish colonial missions, view awe-inspiring sanctuaries, tour centuries-old caverns, and explore exotic wildlife at the Natural Bridge Wildlife Ranch!Be sure to check out the iconic San Antonio River Walk, a must-see oasis of cypress-lined paths located just steps away from the city's cultural hot spots and attractions. With Southwest's new nonstop flight from Oakland (OAK) to San Antonio (SAT), enjoy world-class service on your way to one of the most emblematic cities in the United States.