When to book for Thanksgiving, Christmas travel

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The start of the holiday season is just around the corner.So if you plan on traveling then, when is the best time for you to book the trip and fly out?7 On Your Side's Michael Finney spoke to Liana Corwin from Hopper."October just tends to be a really good month for airfare. And this year is the lowest in six years," she said.Corwin says if you do not book by Halloween, you have until November 7 to get the Thanksgiving travel deals.After that, travelers can see an increase of ten dollars per day on tickets.But, what about Christmas?