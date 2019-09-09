British Airways preparing to cancel nearly all flights due to looming strike

SAN FRANCISCO -- If you plan on flying British Airways, there's a chance your flight might not even takeoff at all.
The airline is preparing to cancel nearly all of its flights Monday and Tuesday due to a possible pilots strike.
Contract talks have broken down leading to a possible walkout.
The carrier operates about 850 flights everyday.
This would be British Airways first pilots strike since the 1970s and could cost the airline nearly 50 million dollars a day.
