british airways

British Airways preparing to cancel nearly all flights due to looming strike

SAN FRANCISCO -- If you plan on flying British Airways, there's a chance your flight might not even takeoff at all.

The airline is preparing to cancel nearly all of its flights Monday and Tuesday due to a possible pilots strike.

Contract talks have broken down leading to a possible walkout.

The carrier operates about 850 flights everyday.

This would be British Airways first pilots strike since the 1970s and could cost the airline nearly 50 million dollars a day.

