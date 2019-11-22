holiday travel

Busiest day for Thanksgiving travel underway at SFO

By Lauren Martinez
San Francisco International Airport expects today to be its busiest day for Thanksgiving travel with 171,000 passengers passing through.

RELATED: Storms may disrupt Thanksgiving holiday travel across US

The Friday before Thanksgiving has been the airport's busiest travel day for quite some time now. Years ago it became the trend when students got the entire week off for the holiday. So if you're headed to the airport today give yourself plenty of time.
Also, one thing to note if you have family and friends arriving at SFO, UBER has launched a pilot program for the next couple of months. You can get curbside pickup if you choose a premium option like Uber Comfort, Select or XL.

