Capitola named one of top 'unspoiled' vacation spots in US

CAPITOLA, Calif. (KGO) -- When it comes to no frills vacation spots, it doesn't get much better than Capitola.
An online travel company called FishingBooker has ranked the city in Santa Cruz County fourth on its list of unspoiled vacation spots in the U.S.
The site defines an unspoiled vacation spot as a place that doesn't cater only to tourists, but maintains its reputation and spirit.
The top three locations on the list are Port St. Joe, Florida, Solomons Island, Maryland, and Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts.
