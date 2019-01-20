LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) --More snowfall is expected in the Sierra and a winter storm warning will stay in effect until at least 4 p.m. Monday.
This means driving conditions could be dangerous.
The video above was captured by Caltrans traffic cameras earlier today, showing snow-covered roadways.
If you plan on driving in the mountains, chains are required on parts of both Interstate 80 and Highway 50.
Up to three feet of snow is expected in the higher elevations.
