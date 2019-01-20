WEATHER

Dangerous road conditions in Tahoe as Winter Storm Warning remains in effect

More snowfall is expected in the Sierra and a winter storm warning is still in effect. You can check for road conditions and closures here. (Caltrans)

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) --
More snowfall is expected in the Sierra and a winter storm warning will stay in effect until at least 4 p.m. Monday.

This means driving conditions could be dangerous.

The video above was captured by Caltrans traffic cameras earlier today, showing snow-covered roadways.

RELATED: Dangerous travel to Lake Tahoe area expected for busy holiday weekend

If you plan on driving in the mountains, chains are required on parts of both Interstate 80 and Highway 50.

Up to three feet of snow is expected in the higher elevations.

Go here to check current road conditions.

See more information on the Tahoe area and Sierra winter storm.
