Chicago leaves much to be desired when it comes driving.The Windy City was named the tenth-worst U.S. city to drive in on a new WalletHub list published Tuesday.The personal finance website compared the 100 largest cities across four key dimensions: cost of ownership and maintenance, traffic and Infrastructure, safety and access to vehicles and maintenance.It's a lot to take in when considering drivers annually spend an average of more than 290 hours on the road. That's equivalent of a seven-week vacation. Add the costs of wasted time and fuel due to traffic congestion, and WalletHub's collective tab comes to about $124 billion annually, or $1,700 per household.Raleigh, North Carolina was named the best city to drive in. Detroit was named the worst.1. Raleigh, NC2. Corpus Christi, TX3. Orlando, FL4. Greensboro, NC5. Plano, TX6. Winston-Salem, NC7. Durham, NC8. El Paso, TX9. Jacksonville, FL10. Tampa, FL91. Chicago, IL92. Los Angeles, CA93. Newark, NJ94. New York, NY95. Boston, MA96. Seattle, WA97. Philadelphia, PA98. Oakland, CA99. San Francisco, CA100. Detroit, MI