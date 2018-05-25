TRAVEL

CHP, drivers not amused by motorized scooter riders on Bay Bridge

EMBED </>More Videos

Afternoon commuters were stunned to see two motorized scooter riders on the Bay Bridge. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Afternoon commuters were stunned to see two motorized scooter riders on the Bay Bridge.

It was the stunt that threw a wrench into the afternoon commute and had drivers wondering how the two riders made it on to the bridge for a joyride.

RELATED: San Francisco leaders agree to regulate scooters

One driver used his cellphone to capture two young men riding their motorized scooters in the Bay Bridge's eastbound fast lane, snarling Thursday afternoon's commute.

The driver wants to stay anonymous and says he's spotted the scooter duo on First Street and expected them to turn right on Howard Street, but they kept going straight, right on to the bridge.

The pair seemed to be having a blast.

"It seems like they didn't care," said the driver. "Having a fun time..."

The CHP got several reports about the riders on the bridge but officers never found them.

Upon seeing the video, CHP Officer Vu Williams says it's a first. "Completely illegal. Not a motor vehicle, not a motorcycle. It cannot be on the freeway."

VIDEO: What's up with all those scooters parked around SF?
EMBED More News Videos

If you've walked the streets of San Francisco recently, you've probably seen them -- motorized scooters parked randomly on the sidewalk.



Lime sent ABC7 News a statement saying, "We condemn this misuse of our scooters and are looking into this incident and may take action to remove these users from our platform."

This week, San Francisco issued an ultimatum to scooter companies to remove them from city streets by June 4, while officials work on a permitting process.

For more information and stories on the scooter craze in SF, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traveltraffictransportationpublic transportationmass transitsan francisco board of supervisorsvotingvoter infomationstartupSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
United celebrates 50th anniversary at Mineta-San Jose Airport
Why travel agents are still relevant
Look through dizzying glass-bottom bridge to the ground 500 feet below
Hearst Castle's Neptune Pool being filled again
More Travel
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Show More
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
More News