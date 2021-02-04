This Central California city is paying tourists to come visit

The small town near the Central Coast is about a four hour drive from San Francisco.
RELATED: Yosemite National Park to reopen to visitors today
The offer includes a $100 gift card.
You have to use it between February 4 and March 31.
Officials say the gift card is good for wine tasting and food, including Santa Maria's legendary barbecue, or you can use it to book a hotel.
If you decide to go, keep in mind San Francisco is urging a 10-day quarantine for anyone traveling more than 120 miles from home.
VIDEO: 'Travel shaming' becoming new social media trend amid pandemic