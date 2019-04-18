To get the best deal when you travel, we take a closer look at travel myths

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you like to travel, you might think there are 'standard rules' when it comes to flying.
When should you book a flight? Earlier in the week? Four-to-six weeks in advance?
And do you get a better deal if you stay on a Saturday night?
Since there is no shortage of travel advice, which is true and which is just someone mouthing off.
Liana Corwin, travel expert from Hopper stopped by the ABC7 News studios to talk with us about traveling myths, and sort things out.
For more information on traveling myths, here is a link to Hopper's website.
