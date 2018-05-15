Co-pilot survives after being sucked halfway out of plane when windshield bursts

A co-pilot survived a terrifying flight after being nearly sucked out of a plane when the cockpit's windshield shattered.The Sichuan Airlines plane was on a domestic flight in China Monday morning when at 30,000 feet the windshield burst.The pilot told state news agency, China News Service, that there was no sign of a problem before it shattered, just a huge noise.He says the co-pilot was sucked partially out of the cockpit and survived because he was wearing his seatbelt. He only had scratches and a sprained wrist.The plane made an emergency landing.Why the windshield suddenly shattered is unknown.