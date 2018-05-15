TRAVEL

Co-pilot survives after being sucked halfway out of plane when windshield bursts

EMBED </>More Videos

The Sichuan Airlines plane was on a domestic flight in China Monday morning when at 30,000 feet the windshield burst. (KGO-TV)

CHINA (KGO) --
A co-pilot survived a terrifying flight after being nearly sucked out of a plane when the cockpit's windshield shattered.

The Sichuan Airlines plane was on a domestic flight in China Monday morning when at 30,000 feet the windshield burst.

The pilot told state news agency, China News Service, that there was no sign of a problem before it shattered, just a huge noise.

RELATED: 1 dead after Southwest plane lands in Philadelphia with engine damage

He says the co-pilot was sucked partially out of the cockpit and survived because he was wearing his seatbelt. He only had scratches and a sprained wrist.

The plane made an emergency landing.

Why the windshield suddenly shattered is unknown.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on emergency landings in the Bay Area and all over the world.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelplane accidentemergency landingflight emergencyairplaneairline industryairlineairline feeu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
United celebrates 50th anniversary at Mineta-San Jose Airport
Why travel agents are still relevant
Look through dizzying glass-bottom bridge to the ground 500 feet below
Hearst Castle's Neptune Pool being filled again
More Travel
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News