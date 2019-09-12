Construction causes dozens of flight cancellations, delays at SFO

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There were more flight cancellations and delays at San Francisco International Airport on Thursday because of runway construction.It's sixth day of the runway closure at SFO, which has led to thousands of flight delays and cancellations.So far on Thursday, there have been 194 delayed flights and 82 cancellations.SFO's busiest runway has been shut since Sept. 7 and is expected to remain closed through Sept. 27 for a scheduled repair project. The runway needs a new concrete base because of wear and tear.