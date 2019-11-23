Crowds flood SFO as holiday travel kicks off

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) -- If you're flying to see family this weekend, better pack your patience. We see it every year, major crowds at the airport.If you flew out Friday, you are one of 171,000 people at SFO alone. It is the start of the busiest travel season of the year, 1.2 million travelers will travel through SFO from now until Dec. 1."San Diego, Thanksgiving, flying back from college, missed my flight because I didn't get through security in time," said Jonathan Moore.Ask anyone at the airport, everyone's got that one nightmare story traveling on Thanksgiving. Newlyweds Jonathan and Eva More certainly learned their lesson.A group traveling for Dreamforce learned their lesson, too. They've got an hour and a half flight to Vegas-- and they are here early-several hours early."We're actually just three hours," said Humayon Siddiqui.That's three hours Sara Borwey could've used. She and her husband have missed their flights on the way to a 65th wedding anniversary"Most of the kids and grandkids would be there this weekend but due to delays at SFO and SJC, where we initially had our flights booked, we are not going to make it."Some good news- flights are mostly on time. And curbside pickup is back at SFO, at least for premium Uber rides.That's enough to put some in a happy mood.