Dozens of flights cancelled, delayed at SFO due to construction

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Expect more flight cancellations and delays at SFO Wednesday because of runway construction.

At least 68 flights are cancelled and 136 were delayed this morning.

San Francisco International Airport's busiest runway has been closed since Sept. 7 and is expected to remain shut through Sept. 27 for a scheduled repair project. The runway needs a new concrete base because of wear and tear.

Hundreds of flights at SFO have been delayed and cancelled since Saturday.
