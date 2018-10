Commuters beware! BART is testing its earthquake early warning system tomorrow.Between 11 and 11:15 Monda trains will slow to 27 miles an hour. Stations and trains will broadcast an alert to passengers to test a real-time ShakeAlert warning.Following the test, federal and state legislators, BART officials, and UC Berkeley seismologists will hold a press conference to announce the newest version of ShakeAlert.Serious delays are not expected.