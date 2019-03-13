Enter for your chance to win an amazing trip for 2 to San Antonio!

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Enter for your chance to win an amazing trip for two to San Antonio!Prize includes: 3-night stay for 2 at Hyatt Regency San Antonio, round-trip economy airfare for 2, passes to Go Rio San Antonio Cruises, McNay Art Museum, San Antonio Museum of Art, The Briscoe Western Art Museum, San Antonio Botanical Garden, Blue Star Contemporary & SeaWorld San Antonio.In addition, Toro Kitchen-Bar, Pharm Table, La Gloria, Deco Pizzeria, Alamo BBQ Company, The Guenther House, Dough Pizzeria Napoletana and Margaritaville.Pack your backs and enter today!!!