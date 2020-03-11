Travel

Enter to win a customized "Let's Cruz" vacation getaway!

Experience all Santa Cruz County has to offer this season!

Enter to win a customized "Let's Cruz" vacation getaway and choose from an array of activities to enhance your visit. Grand prize includes a 2-night stay at a three-bedroom condo at Pajaro Dunes Resort, a $150 "Capitola Dine & Shop Experience" gift certificate in Capitola Village, a Craftbar Experience at Annieglass Studios for four guests, four tickets to the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, and four tickets to Roaring Camp Railroads.

Customize your "Let's Cruz" vacation package entry by selecting four activities that can include outdoor adventure, dining, beer and wine tasting, family fun, spa treatments, surfing lessons, SUP Paddle Board experience and Sailing on Chardonnay.

>> ENTER HERE

Enter now through Sunday, 3/31/20, at 11:59 p.m. PT

