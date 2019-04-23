Sips with Spencer

Experience the unbelievable wine cave tour at Jarvis Estate in Napa

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) -- If you love wine tasting, vineyard hopping, and grapes galore, tune in to our brand new show Sips with Spencer on ABC7. Every weekend, Spencer Christian will take you on a journey through some of the best wine destinations in the world and highlight the captivating stories behind each property. In this segment, Spencer goes underground for a wine tour at Jarvis Estate in the Napa Valley!

Jarvis Estate offers an inside look at its extraordinary approach toward crafting its ultra-premium wines. Guests can tour the 45,000 square foot cave complete with an underground waterfall where Cabernet, Merlot, and more rest in massive oak vessels. The tour concludes with a seated sipping experience in the Tasting Chamber where visitors can sample six spectacular Jarvis Estate and Reserve Collection wines.

Address:
2970 Monticello Rd
Napa, CA 94558

Go here for more information on Jarvis Estate.
