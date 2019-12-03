Travel

Golden Gate Bridge, Pier 39 among top Uber destinations in San Francisco in 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco-based Uber is looking back at the top trends for the year.

In a new report, Uber reveals the Golden Gate Bridge ranked as the 10th in a list of top travel destinations worldwide. Pier 39 is the top destination in the city overall.

Riders in San Francisco booked the most rides on the Friday after St. Patrick's Day, March 22. Overall, Americans booked the most rides on the Saturday after St. Patrick's Day.

As for food, the most popular food ordered through Uber Eats in San Francisco in 2019 was Chicken Tikka Masala.

Uber also revealed worldwide trends for 2019. The Empire State Building was the most frequently Ubered-to tourist attraction. The most popular travel destinations across the world include:

1. Empire State Building
2. Freedom Tower
3. CN Tower
4. Arc de Triomphe
5. Eiffel Tower
6. The Louvre
7. Burj Khalifa
8. Disneyland
9. Buckingham Palace
10. Golden Gate Bridge

Across the country, 2019's most searched and ordered foods were pizza, sushi, wings and ramen. However, the most popular order overall was french fries. In 2020, Uber sees soup gaining popularity. Other food predictions include:

1. Starfruit
2. Squid Ink
3. Collagen
4. Reishi
5. Keto

2019 was also a big year for two-wheeled rides. Paris, Sacramento and Seattle topped the cities that pedaled the most miles on bicycles. Berlin, Malaga and San Diego took the most scooter rides.

