dogs

70 guide dogs train at Oakland International Airport

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland Airport went to the dogs on Saturday in the best way possible!

Seventy Guide Dogs for the Blind service dogs were in action training at the International Airport. The dogs and their handlers navigated TSA checkpoints, boarding and disembarking procedures. The pups even had to learn patience like everyone else while they waited for their bags at baggage claim!

RELATED: 70 Labs, Golden Retrievers to train at Oakland Airport

The dogs ranging from 5 to 13 months of age acted as ambassadors, teaching gate agents and TSA personnel best practices when working with assistance animals.

Each guide dog starts training at three days old. Training takes 18 months to complete.

See more stories on dogs.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traveloaklandairport newsdogstraveltsablindairport securityservice animal
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
70 Labs, Golden Retrievers to train at Oakland Airport
DOGS
Meet this week's Perfect Pet: Duke
Man arrested after dog stolen from outside SF grocery store
Dachshund struggles to bring his massive stuffed toy indoors
FDA: Common sweetener can be deadly for dogs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News