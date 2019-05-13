70 guide dogs train at Oakland International Airport

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland Airport went to the dogs on Saturday in the best way possible!Seventy Guide Dogs for the Blind service dogs were in action training at the International Airport. The dogs and their handlers navigated TSA checkpoints, boarding and disembarking procedures. The pups even had to learn patience like everyone else while they waited for their bags at baggage claim!The dogs ranging from 5 to 13 months of age acted as ambassadors, teaching gate agents and TSA personnel best practices when working with assistance animals.Each guide dog starts training at three days old. Training takes 18 months to complete.