Harvey Milk's face featured on Norwegian Airlines plane

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Norwegian Airlines is honoring gay activist and former San Francisco Supervisor Harvey Milk.His image is gracing the tail fin of its newest Boeing 787-9 dreamliner. It's the latest in a series of "tail fin heroes" on the carrier's fleet.The goal is to draw awareness to Milk's life and legacy.The jet is based in London but will fly to several cities, including San Francisco, where it will actually launch its service this Sunday.