ALOHA FRIDAY

In Hawaii the spirit of aloha is all around

EMBED </>More Videos

In Hawaii, the spirit of aloha is all around, just waiting for you to find it! (KGO)

HONOLULU (KGO) --
In Hawaii, the spirit of aloha is all around, just waiting for you to find it!

Learn all about the Aloha Spirit and ABC7's Aloha Fridays here!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelaloha fridayconsumeru.s. & worldHawaii
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ALOHA FRIDAY
Aloha Friday: Learning the ancient art of lei making
Aloha Friday: An eco-adventure on O'ahu's North Shore
Experience the spirit of adventure in Hawaii
Hawaiian celebrates 10th anniversary of service between Oakland, islands
More aloha friday
TRAVEL
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
United celebrates 50th anniversary at Mineta-San Jose Airport
Why travel agents are still relevant
Look through dizzying glass-bottom bridge to the ground 500 feet below
More Travel
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News