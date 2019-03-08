Travel

Juneau officials reject Norwegian's free cruise offer for city manager, mayor

JUNEAU, Alaska -- Juneau officials have rejected an offer by Norwegian Cruise Line to send the city manager and mayor on a free cruise.

KTOO Public Media in Juneau reports the Juneau Assembly this week voted to turn down the invitation, and it rejected an amendment to have the city pay for the cruise.

The city says the cruise line invited leaders from port communities along the West Coast for the Norwegian Joy's first U.S. voyage next month.

The ship is traveling from Vancouver, British Columbia, to Los Angeles. It will be traveling to Alaska destinations later this year.

The cruise line declined to say what other leaders were invited on the four-day trip.

Juneau rules restrict officials from accepting gifts of $50 or more.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
travelalaskalos angelesnorwegian cruise linepoliticscanadaus worldcruise shipnorwegian cruise lines
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
California Symphony member suspected of naked peeping
Bicyclist killed after crash with truck in SF's SoMa District
Trump visiting Alabama after deadly tornado
Accuweather Forecast: Mainly dry today, more rain tomorrow
SoCal mother pleads for missing daughter to return home
Warren says tech giants have 'too much power,' need breakup
Stephen Curry unveils new sneakers inspired by 9-year-old girl
Show More
Bill Shine resigns White House communications post
Chelsea Manning jailed for refusing to testify on Wikileaks
Waitress helps police make child abuse arrests
Car listed by DMV as total loss after mistake by insurance company
Boy wasn't allowed to use restroom at school, forced to sit in urine, mom says
More TOP STORIES News