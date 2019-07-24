e-bikes

Lyft vs. Uber: How their dockless e-bikes Bay Wheels, JUMP compare

By Mike Sterling
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Lyft's new e-bikes are on the street in San Francisco. The company took over Ford Bikes and renamed it Bay Wheels. This puts them in direct competition with Uber, which operates JUMP. So how do they compare?

HOW MUCH DOES IT COST?

For a monthly pass, Lyft charges $15 and that covers your first 45 minutes.

Uber's JUMP charges $14.99. A penny less, but you only get 20 minutes before a fee kicks in.

There are also daily and yearly plans with their own rules.

WHERE DO YOU GET THEM?

Both companies use dockless bikes, which means you can pick up and leave them almost anywhere. Just don't leave it outside the system area or you'll pay a hefty fee. Lyft charges $20 and Uber's JUMP charges $25.

HOW FAR DOES IT GO?

That depends on how much battery charge the bike has.

The Lyft and Uber apps, which you'll need to download, both show how many miles are left on their bikes.

WHAT DO THEY AGREE ON?

One word of advice from both companies - wear a helmet.

