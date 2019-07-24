Lyft vs. Uber: How their dockless e-bikes Bay Wheels, JUMP compare

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Lyft's new e-bikes are on the street in San Francisco. The company took over Ford Bikes and renamed it Bay Wheels. This puts them in direct competition with Uber, which operates JUMP. So how do they compare?For a monthly pass, Lyft charges $15 and that covers your first 45 minutes.Uber's JUMP charges $14.99. A penny less, but you only get 20 minutes before a fee kicks in.There are also daily and yearly plans with their own rules.Both companies use dockless bikes, which means you can pick up and leave them almost anywhere. Just don't leave it outside the system area or you'll pay a hefty fee. Lyft charges $20 and Uber's JUMP charges $25.That depends on how much battery charge the bike has.The Lyft and Uber apps, which you'll need to download, both show how many miles are left on their bikes.One word of advice from both companies - wear a helmet.