Travel

Mexico travel advisory: US State Department warns of 'widespread' violent crime

The U.S. Department of State has issued a travel advisory to Mexico because the risk of violent crime - including murders, kidnappings, carjackings and robberies - is "widespread" in some areas.

Americans are being warned not to travel to the states of Colima, Guerrero, Michoacán, Sinaloa and Tamaulipas due to crime, according to the advisory.

In Guerrero state, armed groups operate independently of the government in many areas and frequently maintain roadblocks and may use violence toward travelers, according to the U.S. government. Criminal organizations are operating in Sinaloa state, where violent crime is widespread. In Tamaulipas state, organized crime activity, including gun battles, murder, armed robbery, carjacking, kidnapping, has led to disappearances, extortion and sexual assault.

The U.S. government "has limited ability to provide emergency services" to Americans in many areas because travel by government employees to certain areas is prohibited or significantly restricted.

The State Department is also advising U.S. citizens to reconsider travel to the states of Chihuahua, Coahuila, Durango, Jalisco, Mexico state, Morelos, Nayarit, Nuevo Leon, San Luis Potosi, Sonora and Zacatecas due to crime.

If you do decide to travel to Mexico, the state department recommends keeping your travel companions and family back home informed of your travel plans.

For more information and safety recommendations for travelers, read the full U.S. State Department travel advisory here.

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelmexicotravelu.s. & worldwarningviolence
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hillsborough heiress murder trial: DA will not retry Kaveh Bayat for killing of Keith Green
Trump: 'It doesn't feel like I'm being impeached'
Driver rescued after vehicle goes down San Jose hillside
SF couple says Uber driver wouldn't let them out of SUV
AccuWeather forecast: Scattered showers possible
WATCH IN 60: FasTrak lawsuit, self-driving delivery cars, film space reopens in SF
VIDEO: Food delivery person caught stealing packages in Berkeley
Show More
Driver at large after car crashes into SJ business
Impeachment process: What's next for President Trump, Congress, US?
FCC warns travelers of 'Juice Jacking'
Boyfriend surprises SJSU graduate from 5,000 miles away
East Bay GOP turns skeptical eye to impeachment hearings
More TOP STORIES News