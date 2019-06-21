Travel

Montana sheriff has a warning for people searching for famous $2 million hidden treasure

A Montana sheriff's office has issued a stern warning to people looking for Forrest Fenn's hidden treasure.

In a Facebook post, the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office said a man was hurt recently near Yellowstone National Park looking for the Forrest Fenn treasure chest.

Nearly a decade ago, author and art dealer Forrest Fenn said he hid a chest with gold and other valuables worth at least $2 million.

Since then he has provided several clues to help people find the chest.

Many believe it's somewhere in the Rocky Mountains.

The sheriff's office said that in recent years, at least two people have died and two others have been rescued near death while searching near Yellowstone.

The sheriff advises treasure hunters to give someone their exact location before going out, be prepared for changing weather and the possibility of wildlife encounters.

People should also plan for a lack of cellphone service.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelmontanasearchmoneyhidden adventureswarning
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News