Need a passport for traveling during the pandemic? Officials say plan ahead

Big plans to celebrate a friend's birthday in Mexico sent Fremont's Shirley Ehrlich in search of a new passport.
"I went on April 30 to the post office, I had all of my forms and documentations ready to go and she said I should get it the first week of August," she told 7 On Your Side.
That week has come and gone - and as did the first week of September. Shirley was getting concerned, then this past Thursday her passport arrived in the mail.
Brentwood's Stephanie Peddy applied for a passport for her daughter. It took a while, too.
"It probably took March, April, May, June, about five months," she said. "It came mid-July, mid-to-end July, so probably four and a half months."
RELATED: COVID-19 new normal: Travelers may need health certificate -- here's what could change
The pandemic is slowing the processing of passports. Andres Rodriguez is with the State Department's passport services.
"Pre-COVID-19, processing time was six to eight weeks," he says, "but on average, approximately 10 weeks right now for routine service, but that is not guaranteed."
The San Francisco passport Agency was closed to the public for a while, but has now reopened. However, that doesn't mean you can just walk in like pre-COVID-19 days. You must have an appointment and can only get one if there is an emergency and tight timeline.
Rodriguez says, "Agencies to varying degrees are able to issue passports for life and death emergencies only, and if they are traveling within three days."
Let's underline that "three days" - because pre-pademic, it was two weeks.
Expedited service, where you pay a premium and get your passport quicker, is not being offered. So if you're traveling internationally, plan ahead.
RELATED: Future of travel: Here's what to expect the next time you hop on a flight
Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic