SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Air Canada on Tuesday shared the report it submitted to the National Transportation and Safety Board on a near miss at San Francisco International Airport in July of 2017 involving one of its planes.
RELATED: Air Canada flight nearly lands on taxiway at San Francisco International Airport
Air Canada 759 was scheduled to land on runway 28R at SFO late at night on July 7, 2017. Upon approaching the plane nearly touched down on Taxiway C which it believed was runway 28R. As ABC7 News has previously reported, the plane may have come as close as ten feet from hitting full stopped planes on that taxiway--which could have triggered the worst aviation disaster in American history.
The new report from Air Canada appears to blame a variety of factors, many outside of the Pilot & Crew's control.
10 Key Conclusions:
1. Delta Flight 521 which landed four minutes prior to Air Canada 759 got close to making the same mistake as Air Canada.
2. Both captains were unaware of the construction lighting on runway 28L, or changes to airport lighting due to construction. The flight crew of Delta 521 reported "construction lights were so bright we could not determine the location of the inbound runway."
3. The notification about the runway construction was on page 8 of the 28 page flight plan Air Canada received from SFO, crew members could not recall whether they noticed it.
4. Delta Flight 521 reports "aircraft on Taxiway C were stopped and had their taxi lights off, which helped created this misconception that Taxiway C was runway 28R."
5. Only one Air Traffic Controller was working at the time of the incident, the other was on a previously scheduled break.
6. Only having one controller working slowed down response time, and made it harder to recognize what was happening.
7. The crew initiated the go-around before they were ordered to do so.
8. The air traffic controller could have employed "sequence strobes" to light runway 28R, that simple tool would "have all but eliminated the possibility of misalignment"
9. The flight crew was likely affected by some degree of fatigue.
10. The airport failed to conduct a hazard assessment of the closure of runway 28L and the impact construction lighting would have on pilots.
RELATED: FAA investigates another questionable Air Canada landing at SFO
3 Key Recommendations:
1. The FAA conduct a study analyzing runway closure lighting and taking night approaches into account.
2. Based on that study-- the FAA implement appropriate measures to enhance runway identification at night.
3. SFO establish a requirement that a minimum of two controllers be on duty at all times.
See the full text of the Air Canada's pilots' interviews with the NTSB here.