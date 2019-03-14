Oakland passenger learns he boarded a Boeing 737 Max 8 minutes before takeoff

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The decision to ground the Boeing's 737 Max aircraft announced by President Trump on Wednesday, comes after the same decision was made by safety regulators in more than 40 countries.But that decision came after some of those planes already took off headed towards the Bay Area.Passenger Eric Yeung, who flew into Oakland for a day-long business trip from Los Angeles, says he didn't know he was on a Max 8 plane until he accidentally read it on the safety manual-- just before takeoff."I was like, maybe I should let me girlfriend know, and let me parents know," says Yeung.Reading about the two crashes, in Indonesia and Ethiopia, he says the next 15 minutes were intense."These two incidents happened in the first eight to 15 minutes. So, if we are able to takeoff and have no problems in the first 15 to 20 minutes, than (we) should be safe and sound," explains Yeung.Yeung admits that he did get an email from Southwest informing him that he could change flights, but that it didn't specify why. He says had he known, he would have changed flights."They should have let us know, even at the gate. At least, 'Hey, this is the flight we are taking off on.' In the end, they don't want to cause any panic. I understand that. But I would like to know," says Yeung.Southwest is the only airline that operates the Max 8 out of Oakland International Airport.In an email to ABC7 News, Southwest says only five flights were canceled on Wednesday, out of its entire fleet of 34 Max 8 airplanes.That's still not good enough for passenger Imran Memon.Accompanying his pregnant wife on a business trip to the bay Area, Memon says his bigger concern is why the FAA waited so long to ground the planes."That is definitely a concern. I am not planning to fly again for a while, until this sorted out," says Memon. "I saw Europe, the U.K., China, India, did ban this 737. And after that the U.S. reacted to it. But, better late than never."Thethey waited on more specific information before deciding to ground the fleet.