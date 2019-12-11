Alaska Airlines offers priority boarding to passengers wearing ugly Christmas sweaters

If you're traveling for the holidays, you may want to put on that ugly Christmas sweater. It could get you a special perk.
Alaska Airlines is offering priority boarding to anyone wearing an ugly holiday sweater next week.
The company says it doesn't even have to be ugly, as long as your sweater is festive -- you'll be among the first to board.
The one-day promotion is good Friday, December 20, which happens to be National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day.
Alaska Airlines says it will also be showing free holiday movies in-flight.
"We know holiday travel can be stressful for some, which is why we've made sure flying with the 'merrier carrier' this time of year is an experience that brings nonstop joy to all our guests. We love going above and beyond to make your trip memorable; celebrating Ugly Sweater Day is just another way we're making the holidays a priority," said Natalie Bowman, Alaska Airlines' managing director of marketing and advertising.
