Passengers deplane at SFO after fuel spill on Mexico City bound flight

Fuel spill at San Francisco International Airport on Tuesday, September 25, 2018. (mich_alumni/Twitter)

Amanda del Castillo
SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (KGO) --
Passengers on board a plane at San Francisco International Airport were forced to deplane when fuel spilled out of the jet.

An SFO duty manager says 10 gallons of fuel spilled on the tarmac. One passenger posted this video of crews cleaning up the mess on Twitter.


Volaris Flight 927 was bound for Mexico City and has been delayed for hours.
