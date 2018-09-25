Passengers deplane at SFO after fuel spill on Mexico City bound flight

@nbcbayarea @volaris Fuel gushing from an airbus due to a ‘short circuit’ finally evacuated from plane, currently being cleaned up. We were told half a tank leaked out...! #sfo #volaris #eeek pic.twitter.com/4kSHtTmaB4 — Candy Avila-Baca (@CandyAB) September 25, 2018

Passengers on board a plane at San Francisco International Airport were forced to deplane when fuel spilled out of the jet.An SFO duty manager says 10 gallons of fuel spilled on the tarmac. One passenger posted this video of crews cleaning up the mess on Twitter.Volaris Flight 927 was bound for Mexico City and has been delayed for hours.